2017 Ford Econoline

116,039 KM

Details

$58,930

+ tax & licensing
$58,930

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Ford Econoline

2017 Ford Econoline

E450 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp

2017 Ford Econoline

E450 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$58,930

+ taxes & licensing

116,039KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8548796
  • Stock #: BC0034871
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FSXHDC38468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 116,039 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Econoline E450 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp, 6.8L V10 SOHC 20V engine, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior. $58,930.00 plus $350 processing fee, $59,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

