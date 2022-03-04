$58,930+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2017 Ford Econoline
E450 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$58,930
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8548796
- Stock #: BC0034871
- VIN: 1FDXE4FSXHDC38468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 116,039 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Econoline E450 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp, 6.8L V10 SOHC 20V engine, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior. $58,930.00 plus $350 processing fee, $59,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
