2017 Ford F-150 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD With Bed Slide EX Police

269,540 KM

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
269,540KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF3HFB55867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 269,540 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford F-150 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD With Bed Slide EX Police, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior. Engine Hours: 5640
Idle Hours: 1590 Carfax Service history log from 9239 KM to 267364 KM Ex Police vehcile $16,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

