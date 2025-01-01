$34,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD | 2.7L V6/POWER SEAT/TRACTION CONTROL
2017 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD | 2.7L V6/POWER SEAT/TRACTION CONTROL
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # N5-28091
- Mileage 95,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Built to handle work and play, this 2017 Ford F-150 delivers power and efficiency with its 2.7L V6 EcoBoost gas engine. Enjoy added comfort with a power seat and stay confident on the road thanks to the traction control system and rear vision camera. Whether you're towing, commuting, or exploring off the beaten path, this truck has the versatility and style to match.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?
- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Call Dealer
604-291-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-291-2266