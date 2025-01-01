Menu
Built to handle work and play, this 2017 Ford F-150 delivers power and efficiency with its 2.7L V6 EcoBoost gas engine. Enjoy added comfort with a power seat and stay confident on the road thanks to the traction control system and rear vision camera. Whether youre towing, commuting, or exploring off the beaten path, this truck has the versatility and style to match. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

2017 Ford F-150

95,350 KM

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD | 2.7L V6/POWER SEAT/TRACTION CONTROL

12736851

2017 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD | 2.7L V6/POWER SEAT/TRACTION CONTROL

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,350KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP8HFA16097

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # N5-28091
  • Mileage 95,350 KM

Built to handle work and play, this 2017 Ford F-150 delivers power and efficiency with its 2.7L V6 EcoBoost gas engine. Enjoy added comfort with a power seat and stay confident on the road thanks to the traction control system and rear vision camera. Whether you're towing, commuting, or exploring off the beaten path, this truck has the versatility and style to match.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2017 Ford F-150