2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD EcoBoost

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD EcoBoost

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,790

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,769KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4375824
  • Stock #: BC0032182
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EGXHFB24979
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinders, 4 doors, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Bluetooth, USB, aux, power door locks, power windows, silver exterior, grey interior, cloth. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $26,790.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $27,090.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Locking Differential
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

