Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.