2017 Ford F-150

177,378 KM

$17,860

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

XL SuperCab 8-ft. 2WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

177,378KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6381960
  • Stock #: BC0033330
  • VIN: 1FTEX1C84HFA36503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,378 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab 8-ft. 2WD, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, tan interior, cloth..(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $17,860.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

