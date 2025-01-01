Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Ford F-250 SD XL SuperCab Long Bed 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, clothEngine Hours: 2316 $26,540.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,915.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Ford F-250

140,065 KM

Details Description Features

$26,540

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-250

SD XL SuperCab Long Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12237946

2017 Ford F-250

SD XL SuperCab Long Bed 4WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$26,540

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,065KM
VIN 1FT7X2B62HEC26188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,065 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford F-250 SD XL SuperCab Long Bed 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, clothEngine Hours: 2316 $26,540.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,915.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2009 Harley-Davidson Softail FLSTC Heritage Softail Motorcycle for sale in Burnaby, BC
2009 Harley-Davidson Softail FLSTC Heritage Softail Motorcycle 15,407 KM $8,250 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Indian CHIEFTAIN Elite Motorcycle for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Indian CHIEFTAIN Elite Motorcycle 1,508 KM $17,850 + tax & lic
Used 2015 International PC105 21 Passenger Bus Diesel Hydraulic Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 International PC105 21 Passenger Bus Diesel Hydraulic Brakes 80,698 KM $48,360 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,540

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-250