2017 Ford F-350

211,993 KM

Details Description Features

$29,970

+ tax & licensing
$29,970

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Ford F-350

2017 Ford F-350

SD XLT Crew Cab 4WD with Tommy Gate

2017 Ford F-350

SD XLT Crew Cab 4WD with Tommy Gate

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,970

+ taxes & licensing

211,993KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5854575
  Stock #: BC0033020
  VIN: 1FD8W3F67HED01079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0033020
  • Mileage 211,993 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford F-350 SD XLT Crew Cab 4WD with Tommy Gate, Tommy Gate rated lift capacity 1300 lbs, 6.2L, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, USB, 12V, AC 110V, passenger airbag, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $29,970.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $30,270.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

