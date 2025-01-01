Menu
2017 Ford F-550 6 Foot Flatdeck With Fifth Wheel and HIAB Crane Crew Cab 4WD Powerstroke Diesel, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. $69,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2017 Ford F-550

141,390 KM

$69,830

+ tax & licensing
6 Foot Flatdeck With Fifth Wheel and HIAB Crane Crew Cab 4WD Powerstroke Diesel

12223611

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
141,390KM
VIN 1FD0W5HT1HED00800

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,390 KM

2017 Ford F-550 6 Foot Flatdeck With Fifth Wheel and HIAB Crane Crew Cab 4WD Powerstroke Diesel, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. $69,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Locking Differential

Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

2017 Ford F-550