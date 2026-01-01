$49,830+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-550
XLT SuperCab 4x4 Power Stroke Diesel Service Truck
2017 Ford F-550
XLT SuperCab 4x4 Power Stroke Diesel Service Truck
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$49,830
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 263,660 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ford F-550 XLT SuperCab is powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Equipped with a commercial service body, this truck is configured for contractors, utility crews, municipalities, and fleet service applications requiring secure storage and equipment transport.
The service body features aluminum storage cabinets, toolboxes with sliding drawers, a small rear deck, and an auxiliary fuel cell for carrying additional fuel. Additional equipment includes a winch, trailer hitch receiver, beacon and work lights, NightRay remote lighting controls, Golight remote spotlight, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic headlights, cruise control, air conditioning and heat, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors.
Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Ford F-550 XLT combines four-wheel-drive capability with a commercial service body and diesel powertrain for a variety of fleet and vocational applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $49,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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