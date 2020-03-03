Menu
2017 Ford F-550

SuperCab DRW 4WD 11 Foot Flat Deck

2017 Ford F-550

SuperCab DRW 4WD 11 Foot Flat Deck

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$37,740

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,924KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4795644
  • Stock #: BC0032478
  • VIN: 1FD0X5HY2HEF02358
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2017 Ford F-550 SuperCab DRW 4WD 11 Foot Flat Deck, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine. 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, tan interior, vinyl. Decal Expiry Feb 2021 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $37,740.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $38,040.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

