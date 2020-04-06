Menu
2017 Ford F-550

Crew Cab DRW 4WD 11 Foot Flat Deck

2017 Ford F-550

Crew Cab DRW 4WD 11 Foot Flat Deck

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,305KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4826562
  • Stock #: BC0032519
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HYXHEB42601
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2017 Ford F-550 Crew Cab DRW 4WD 11 Foot Flat Deck, 6.8L, V10 Gasoline Engine, 4 door, 4WD, deck size: 11' 10" X 7' 10", cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, bluetooth, USB in, 12 Volt in, trailer brakes, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $47,800.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $48,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • full size spare tire
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front air dam
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Second Row Side Airbag
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

