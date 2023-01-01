Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Transit

132,190 KM

Details Description Features

$35,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

250 Cargo Van Medium Roof 148-inch Wheelbase

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit

250 Cargo Van Medium Roof 148-inch Wheelbase

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10489581
  2. 10489581
  3. 10489581
  4. 10489581
  5. 10489581
  6. 10489581
  7. 10489581
  8. 10489581
  9. 10489581
  10. 10489581
  11. 10489581
  12. 10489581
  13. 10489581
  14. 10489581
  15. 10489581
  16. 10489581
  17. 10489581
  18. 10489581
  19. 10489581
  20. 10489581
  21. 10489581
  22. 10489581
  23. 10489581
  24. 10489581
  25. 10489581
  26. 10489581
  27. 10489581
  28. 10489581
  29. 10489581
  30. 10489581
  31. 10489581
  32. 10489581
  33. 10489581
  34. 10489581
  35. 10489581
  36. 10489581
  37. 10489581
  38. 10489581
  39. 10489581
  40. 10489581
  41. 10489581
  42. 10489581
  43. 10489581
  44. 10489581
  45. 10489581
  46. 10489581
  47. 10489581
  48. 10489581
Contact Seller

$35,510

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,190KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10489581
  • Stock #: BC0036373
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM7HKB23703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 132,190 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Transit 250 Cargo Van Medium Roof 148-inch WheelBase, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, back up camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $35,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $35,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2008 Ford F-450 SD P...
 139,100 KM
$45,510 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-550 Supe...
 231,762 KM
$22,510 + tax & lic
2016 RAM ProMaster 1...
 223,095 KM
$22,720 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory