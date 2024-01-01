Menu
2017 Ford Transit 250 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-inch WheelBase, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, backup camera, manual mode, AC, power locks, power mirror, cargo lights, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. $23,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Ford Transit

168,994 KM

$23,850

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit

250 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-inch WheelBase

2017 Ford Transit

250 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-inch WheelBase

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,994KM
VIN 1FTYR1YM9HKA17983

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 168,994 KM

2017 Ford Transit 250 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-inch WheelBase, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, backup camera, manual mode, AC, power locks, power mirror, cargo lights, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. $23,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Ford Transit