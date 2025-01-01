Menu
2017 Ford Transit 250 Van Medium Roof Cargo Van, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $36,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $37,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Ford Transit

46,931 KM

$36,820

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit

250 Van Medium Roof Cargo Van

12114576

2017 Ford Transit

250 Van Medium Roof Cargo Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,931KM
VIN 1FTYR2CM1HKA74773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 46,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,820

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Ford Transit