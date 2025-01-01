Menu
2017 Ford Transit T-350 7-Passenger & 2-Wheelchair Accessible Bus, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, blue interior, vinyl. Certification and decal valid until April 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $33,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2017 Ford Transit

194,108 KM

$33,810

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Transit

T-350 7-Passenger & 2-Wheelchair Accessible Bus

12851987

2017 Ford Transit

T-350 7-Passenger & 2-Wheelchair Accessible Bus

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$33,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,108KM
VIN 1FDDW7PM7HKB11951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 194,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

2017 Ford Transit