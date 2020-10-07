Menu
2017 Ford Transit

107,523 KM

Details Description Features

$28,710

+ tax & licensing
$28,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

150 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-in. WB with Rear Shelving and Ladder Rack

2017 Ford Transit

150 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-in. WB with Rear Shelving and Ladder Rack

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,710

+ taxes & licensing

107,523KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6068397
  Stock #: BC0033115
  VIN: 1FTYE1ZM7HKA38020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 107,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Transit 150 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-in. WB with Rear Shelving and Ladder Rack, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $28,710.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $29,010.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

