2017 Ford Transit

198,613 KM

Details

$45,250

+ tax & licensing
$45,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

T-350 Armoured Bullet-Proof Glass Diesel

2017 Ford Transit

T-350 Armoured Bullet-Proof Glass Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$45,250

+ taxes & licensing

198,613KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8236848
  Stock #: BC0034611
  VIN: 1FDRS8PV8HKA32689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034611
  • Mileage 198,613 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Transit T-350 Armoured Bullet-Proof Glass, 3.2L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera, in cab camera, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal valid to January 2023 ( This listing has rebuilt status) $45,250.00 plus $350 processing fee, $45,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

