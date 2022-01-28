2017 Ford Transit

$45,250 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 6 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8236848

8236848 Stock #: BC0034611

BC0034611 VIN: 1FDRS8PV8HKA32689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # BC0034611

Mileage 198,613 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Convenience tilt steering Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Locking Differential Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Stability Control System Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.