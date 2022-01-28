$45,250+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
T-350 Armoured Bullet-Proof Glass Diesel
- Listing ID: 8236848
- Stock #: BC0034611
- VIN: 1FDRS8PV8HKA32689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 198,613 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Transit T-350 Armoured Bullet-Proof Glass, 3.2L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera, in cab camera, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal valid to January 2023 ( This listing has rebuilt status) $45,250.00 plus $350 processing fee, $45,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
