2017 Ford Transit

$41,790 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 6 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 8938177

8938177 Stock #: BC0035168

BC0035168 VIN: 1FTYR2CM3HKA32993

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 116,607 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer tilt steering Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

