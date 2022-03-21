$41,790+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2017 Ford Transit
250 Cargo Van Medium Roof 146-inch. WheelBase
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$41,790
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8938177
- Stock #: BC0035168
- VIN: 1FTYR2CM3HKA32993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 116,607 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Transit 250 Van Medium Roof 146-inch. WheelBase, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: Wheelbase 146 inches, end of front cab to the end of van 142 inches. $41,790.00 plus $350 processing fee, $42,140.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.