2017 Ford Transit

116,607 KM

Details Description Features

$41,790

+ tax & licensing
$41,790

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

250 Cargo Van Medium Roof 146-inch. WheelBase

2017 Ford Transit

250 Cargo Van Medium Roof 146-inch. WheelBase

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$41,790

+ taxes & licensing

116,607KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8938177
  • Stock #: BC0035168
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM3HKA32993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 116,607 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Transit 250 Van Medium Roof 146-inch. WheelBase, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: Wheelbase 146 inches, end of front cab to the end of van 142 inches. $41,790.00 plus $350 processing fee, $42,140.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
adjustable foot pedals
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

