2017 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-350 Bullet-Proof Glass 3 Seater Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8960593
- Stock #: BC0034615
- VIN: 1FDRS8PV1HKA32694
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 178,393 KM
2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-350 Bullet-Proof Glass 3 Seater Diesel, 3.2L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal February 2023 $30,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $31,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
