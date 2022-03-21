Menu
2017 Ford Transit

178,393 KM

$30,910

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

Cargo Van T-350 Bullet-Proof Glass 3 Seater Diesel

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

178,393KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8960593
  • Stock #: BC0034615
  • VIN: 1FDRS8PV1HKA32694

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 178,393 KM

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-350 Bullet-Proof Glass 3 Seater Diesel, 3.2L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal February 2023 $30,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $31,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

