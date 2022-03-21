Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Transit

106,077 KM

Details Description Features

$42,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

250 Cargo Van Med. Roof 148-inch. WheelBase

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit

250 Cargo Van Med. Roof 148-inch. WheelBase

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8960599
  2. 8960599
  3. 8960599
  4. 8960599
  5. 8960599
  6. 8960599
  7. 8960599
  8. 8960599
  9. 8960599
  10. 8960599
  11. 8960599
  12. 8960599
  13. 8960599
  14. 8960599
  15. 8960599
  16. 8960599
  17. 8960599
  18. 8960599
  19. 8960599
  20. 8960599
  21. 8960599
  22. 8960599
  23. 8960599
  24. 8960599
  25. 8960599
  26. 8960599
  27. 8960599
  28. 8960599
  29. 8960599
  30. 8960599
  31. 8960599
  32. 8960599
  33. 8960599
  34. 8960599
  35. 8960599
  36. 8960599
  37. 8960599
  38. 8960599
  39. 8960599
  40. 8960599
  41. 8960599
  42. 8960599
  43. 8960599
  44. 8960599
  45. 8960599
  46. 8960599
  47. 8960599
  48. 8960599
  49. 8960599
  50. 8960599
Contact Seller

$42,850

+ taxes & licensing

106,077KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8960599
  • Stock #: BC0035186
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM8HKA64418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 106,077 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Transit 250 Cargo Van Med. Roof 148-inch. WheelBase, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth., wheelbase 148 inches, length of the cargo space 140 inches. $42,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $43,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Differential
adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Automatic Load-Leveling
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2008 International 7...
 191,297 KM
$59,740 + tax & lic
2012 TORO Reel Maste...
 0 KM
$10,980 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 177,120 KM
$25,250 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory