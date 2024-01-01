Menu
2017 Freightliner M2 106 Tandem Crane Flatdeck 3 Seater Air Brakes Diesel, 8.9L, 6X4, cruise control, white exterior, Allison Transmission, Power Windows, Trailer Brake, Power Locks, Heated Mirrors, AC, Differential Lockers, Exhaust Brake, Dump Suspension, PTO, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Bluetooth, Air Horn, Cummins Diesel, PM21 Crane hours 2493 hrs, Outriggers, Straps, Battery Switch, Air Seat, Engine Hours 10321 hrs. Deck Size: Length 26 Foot and Width 8 Foot 5 Inches. Crane Decal Valid to June 2025, Vehicle Certificate and Decal valid to September 2024 $128,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $128,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2017 Freightliner M2106

320,044 KM

$128,510

+ tax & licensing
2017 Freightliner M2106

Tandem Crane Flatdeck 3 Seater Air Brakes Diesel

2017 Freightliner M2106

Tandem Crane Flatdeck 3 Seater Air Brakes Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$128,510

+ taxes & licensing

Used
320,044KM
VIN 1FVHCYCY5HHHW1525

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 320,044 KM

2017 Freightliner M2 106 Tandem Crane Flatdeck 3 Seater Air Brakes Diesel, 8.9L, 6X4, cruise control, white exterior, Allison Transmission, Power Windows, Trailer Brake, Power Locks, Heated Mirrors, AC, Differential Lockers, Exhaust Brake, Dump Suspension, PTO, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Bluetooth, Air Horn, Cummins Diesel, PM21 Crane hours 2493 hrs, Outriggers, Straps, Battery Switch, Air Seat, Engine Hours 10321 hrs. Deck Size: Length 26 Foot and Width 8 Foot 5 Inches. Crane Decal Valid to June 2025, Vehicle Certificate and Decal valid to September 2024 $128,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $128,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Cruise Control

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

$128,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Freightliner M2106