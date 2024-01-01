$128,510+ tax & licensing
2017 Freightliner M2106
Tandem Crane Flatdeck 3 Seater Air Brakes Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 320,044 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Freightliner M2 106 Tandem Crane Flatdeck 3 Seater Air Brakes Diesel, 8.9L, 6X4, cruise control, white exterior, Allison Transmission, Power Windows, Trailer Brake, Power Locks, Heated Mirrors, AC, Differential Lockers, Exhaust Brake, Dump Suspension, PTO, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Bluetooth, Air Horn, Cummins Diesel, PM21 Crane hours 2493 hrs, Outriggers, Straps, Battery Switch, Air Seat, Engine Hours 10321 hrs. Deck Size: Length 26 Foot and Width 8 Foot 5 Inches. Crane Decal Valid to June 2025, Vehicle Certificate and Decal valid to September 2024 $128,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $128,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Interior
