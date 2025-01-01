Menu
2017 Freightliner M2 106 26 foot Cube Van Diesel Power Tailgate Air Brakes, 6.7L L6 DIESEL engine, automatic, 4X2, white exterior, gray interior. Certificate and Decal valid to July 2026. Cube Dimensions: Length 26 Feet, Height 9 Feet, Door Height 8 feet 4 Inches, Width 8 Feet. $38,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $38,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Freightliner M2106

331,757 KM

$38,000

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Freightliner M2106

26 foot Cube Van Diesel Power Tailgate Air Brakes

2017 Freightliner M2106

26 foot Cube Van Diesel Power Tailgate Air Brakes

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
331,757KM
VIN 3ALACWDT1HDHY8428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038157
  • Mileage 331,757 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Freightliner M2 106 26 foot Cube Van Diesel Power Tailgate Air Brakes, 6.7L L6 DIESEL engine, automatic, 4X2, white exterior, gray interior. Certificate and Decal valid to July 2026. Cube Dimensions: Length 26 Feet, Height 9 Feet, Door Height 8 feet 4 Inches, Width 8 Feet. $38,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $38,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$38,000

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Freightliner M2106