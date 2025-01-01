Menu
2017 Gehl R105 4x4 Diesel Skid Steer Diesel, 4 Cylinder, 4 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, 4WD, orange exterior, gray interior. 35 hp Rated capacity: 1050 lbs Operating mass: 4,000 lbs This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $26,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

931 KM

$26,820

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN GHL0R105J0D181038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 931 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Gehl R105 4x4 Diesel Skid Steer Diesel, 4 Cylinder, 4 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, 4WD, orange exterior, gray interior.

35 hp

Rated capacity: 1050 lbs

Operating mass: 4,000 lbs This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $26,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

