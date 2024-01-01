Menu
2017 Genesis G80, 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, Backup camera, Sunroof, CD player, heated steering wheel, heated and cooled seats, Navigation, power door locks, power windows, white exterior. $21,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2017 Genesis G80

57,195 KM

$21,850

+ tax & licensing
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,195KM
VIN KMHGN4JE9HU213370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0037114
  • Mileage 57,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Power Seat
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone
Second Row Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Genesis G80