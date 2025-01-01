Menu
2017 GMC Savana 3500 16 Foot Cube Van, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, biege interior, cloth.16 L 8 Weidth 7 Height $34,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $35,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2017 GMC Savana

$34,810

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Savana

3500 16 Foot Cube Van

12058669

2017 GMC Savana

3500 16 Foot Cube Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$34,810

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1GD37TCG4H1902879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Biege
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037471
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Savana 3500 16 Foot Cube Van, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, biege interior, cloth.16' L

8' Weidth

7' Height $34,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $35,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$34,810

+ taxes & licensing

2017 GMC Savana