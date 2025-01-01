Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 GMC Savana 2500 Extended Cargo Van with Shelving & Bulkhead Divider, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 3 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, cruise control, AM/FM radio, white exterior, beige interior, cloth. Aluminum shelving, backup camera, Bluetooth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $28,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 GMC Savana

129,726 KM

Details Description Features

$28,720

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Savana

2500 Extended Cargo Van with Shelving & Bulkhead Divider

Watch This Vehicle
12762431

2017 GMC Savana

2500 Extended Cargo Van with Shelving & Bulkhead Divider

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12762431
  2. 12762431
  3. 12762431
  4. 12762431
  5. 12762431
  6. 12762431
  7. 12762431
  8. 12762431
  9. 12762431
  10. 12762431
  11. 12762431
  12. 12762431
  13. 12762431
  14. 12762431
  15. 12762431
  16. 12762431
  17. 12762431
  18. 12762431
  19. 12762431
  20. 12762431
  21. 12762431
  22. 12762431
  23. 12762431
  24. 12762431
  25. 12762431
  26. 12762431
  27. 12762431
  28. 12762431
  29. 12762431
  30. 12762431
  31. 12762431
  32. 12762431
  33. 12762431
  34. 12762431
  35. 12762431
  36. 12762431
  37. 12762431
  38. 12762431
  39. 12762431
  40. 12762431
  41. 12762431
  42. 12762431
  43. 12762431
  44. 12762431
  45. 12762431
  46. 12762431
  47. 12762431
  48. 12762431
Contact Seller

$28,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,726KM
VIN 1GTW7BFF9H1349466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 129,726 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Savana 2500 Extended Cargo Van with Shelving & Bulkhead Divider, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 3 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, cruise control, AM/FM radio, white exterior, beige interior, cloth. Aluminum shelving, backup camera, Bluetooth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $28,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2017 Ford Transit T-350 7-Passenger 2-Wheelchair Accessible Bus for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Ford Transit T-350 7-Passenger 2-Wheelchair Accessible Bus 158,313 KM $35,830 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Dually Diesel 2WD 14-Foot Flatdeck Truck for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Dually Diesel 2WD 14-Foot Flatdeck Truck 126,771 KM $46,820 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Express 4500 22-Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Bus for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Chevrolet Express 4500 22-Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Bus 329,494 KM $27,770 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 GMC Savana