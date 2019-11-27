Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo van

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4375821
  2. 4375821
  3. 4375821
  4. 4375821
  5. 4375821
  6. 4375821
  7. 4375821
  8. 4375821
  9. 4375821
  10. 4375821
  11. 4375821
  12. 4375821
  13. 4375821
  14. 4375821
  15. 4375821
  16. 4375821
  17. 4375821
  18. 4375821
  19. 4375821
  20. 4375821
  21. 4375821
  22. 4375821
  23. 4375821
  24. 4375821
  25. 4375821
  26. 4375821
  27. 4375821
  28. 4375821
  29. 4375821
  30. 4375821
  31. 4375821
  32. 4375821
  33. 4375821
  34. 4375821
  35. 4375821
  36. 4375821
  37. 4375821
  38. 4375821
  39. 4375821
  40. 4375821
  41. 4375821
  42. 4375821
  43. 4375821
  44. 4375821
  45. 4375821
  46. 4375821
  47. 4375821
  48. 4375821
Contact Seller

$25,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,948KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4375821
  • Stock #: BC0032184
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFF5H1145306
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

2017 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo Van, 4.8L, 8 cylinders, 3 doors, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $25,750.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $26,050.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Run flat tires
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 270,730 KM
$5,530 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 234,169 KM
$5,970 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 27,098 KM
$23,250 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message