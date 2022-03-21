Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

120,530 KM

Details Features

$37,999
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

SLE

SLE

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8745362
  • Stock #: 82-82111
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC8HG322141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,530 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

