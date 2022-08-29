Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hino 308

68,457 KM

Details Description Features

$99,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$99,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Hino 308

2017 Hino 308

Armoured Cube Truck with Bullet Proof-Glass Deisel

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hino 308

Armoured Cube Truck with Bullet Proof-Glass Deisel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 9177001
  2. 9177001
  3. 9177001
  4. 9177001
  5. 9177001
  6. 9177001
  7. 9177001
  8. 9177001
  9. 9177001
  10. 9177001
  11. 9177001
  12. 9177001
  13. 9177001
  14. 9177001
  15. 9177001
  16. 9177001
  17. 9177001
  18. 9177001
  19. 9177001
  20. 9177001
  21. 9177001
  22. 9177001
  23. 9177001
  24. 9177001
  25. 9177001
  26. 9177001
  27. 9177001
  28. 9177001
  29. 9177001
  30. 9177001
  31. 9177001
  32. 9177001
  33. 9177001
  34. 9177001
  35. 9177001
  36. 9177001
  37. 9177001
  38. 9177001
  39. 9177001
  40. 9177001
  41. 9177001
  42. 9177001
  43. 9177001
  44. 9177001
  45. 9177001
  46. 9177001
  47. 9177001
  48. 9177001
  49. 9177001
  50. 9177001
Contact Seller

$99,710

+ taxes & licensing

68,457KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9177001
  • Stock #: BC0035361
  • VIN: 2AYNF8JV7H3S13456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035361
  • Mileage 68,457 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hino 308 Armoured Cube Truck with Bullet-Proof Glass Diesel, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, Automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2023. Measurements: Inside the box ( Length: 158 inches, width: 87 inches, height: 64 inches.) back door height 51 inches, side door height 6 feet. $99,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $100,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2015 GMC Sierra 3500...
 172,568 KM
$42,000 + tax & lic
2008 Workhorse W62 W...
 110,176 KM
$39,680 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Expre...
 0 KM
$24,830 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory