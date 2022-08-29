$99,710+ tax & licensing
2017 Hino 308
Armoured Cube Truck with Bullet Proof-Glass Deisel
- Listing ID: 9177001
- Stock #: BC0035361
- VIN: 2AYNF8JV7H3S13456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 68,457 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hino 308 Armoured Cube Truck with Bullet-Proof Glass Diesel, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, Automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2023. Measurements: Inside the box ( Length: 158 inches, width: 87 inches, height: 64 inches.) back door height 51 inches, side door height 6 feet. $99,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $100,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
