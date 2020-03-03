6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6
This Fabolus, 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan Touring Featuring :- Hybrid Super fuel efficient ,Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Honda Sensing with Auto Collision Mitigation, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Camera, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Music Audio, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Econ Drive Mode, Fog Lights, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Honda Sensing, Leather, , Push Button Start, Remote Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, USB Input,At Openroad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail.Honda certified. Powertrain warranty covers 7-years/160000 km, Call our sales team to book an appointment for Private Viewing
