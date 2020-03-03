Menu
2017 Honda Accord

Hybrid Sedan Touring CVT Hybrid, Honda Sensing !!

2017 Honda Accord

Hybrid Sedan Touring CVT Hybrid, Honda Sensing !!

OpenRoad Honda

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

$395

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,094KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4712007
  • Stock #: P9590
  • VIN: JHMCR6F7XHC800663
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Black Lthr
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

This Fabolus, 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan Touring Featuring :- Hybrid Super fuel efficient ,Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Honda Sensing with Auto Collision Mitigation, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Camera, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Music Audio, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Econ Drive Mode, Fog Lights, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Honda Sensing, Leather, , Push Button Start, Remote Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, USB Input,At Openroad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail.Honda certified. Powertrain warranty covers 7-years/160000 km, Call our sales team to book an appointment for Private Viewing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda

OpenRoad Honda

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

