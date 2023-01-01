$23,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 6 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10532403

10532403 Stock #: 4UTNA18055

4UTNA18055 VIN: 2HGFC2F8XHH018055

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl

Interior Colour Black Fabric

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 4UTNA18055

Mileage 102,693 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.