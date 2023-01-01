Menu
2017 Honda Civic

102,693 KM

Details

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT HS

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT HS

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

102,693KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10532403
  • Stock #: 4UTNA18055
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F8XHH018055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA18055
  • Mileage 102,693 KM

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

