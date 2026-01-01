Menu
ONE OWNER The 2017 Honda Civic EX FWD combines sporty efficiency with smart technology. Powered by a responsive 2.0L i-VTEC engine, it delivers a smooth and confident drive. Enjoy added comfort with heated front seats and a power sliding sunroof, while an immersive 8-speaker audio system and dual LCD displays keep you connected. Advanced safety features like Collision Mitigation Braking, back-up and right-side cameras provide extra peace of mind. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

2017 Honda Civic

142,356 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX FWD | 2.0L ENGINE/SUNROOF/REAR & RIGHT SIDE CAM

13484461

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX FWD | 2.0L ENGINE/SUNROOF/REAR & RIGHT SIDE CAM

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Used
142,356KM
VIN 2HGFC2F81HH025847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 76-23381
  • Mileage 142,356 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER
The 2017 Honda Civic EX FWD combines sporty efficiency with smart technology. Powered by a responsive 2.0L i-VTEC engine, it delivers a smooth and confident drive. Enjoy added comfort with heated front seats and a power sliding sunroof, while an immersive 8-speaker audio system and dual LCD displays keep you connected. Advanced safety features like Collision Mitigation Braking, back-up and right-side cameras provide extra peace of mind.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,175+ customer reviews)
- Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award
- Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
- In-store restaurant: fresh daily menu





We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

