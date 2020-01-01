Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport HS CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport HS CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

  1. 4490397
  2. 4490397
  3. 4490397
  4. 4490397
  5. 4490397
  6. 4490397
  7. 4490397
  8. 4490397
  9. 4490397
  10. 4490397
  11. 4490397
  12. 4490397
  13. 4490397
  14. 4490397
  15. 4490397
  16. 4490397
  17. 4490397
  18. 4490397
  19. 4490397
  20. 4490397
  21. 4490397
  22. 4490397
Contact Seller

$23,475

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,523KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4490397
  • Stock #: P9520
  • VIN: SHHFK7H41HU304616
Transmission
Automatic

This beautiful owned and dealer-serviced 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport has been maintained in absolutely flawless condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year , This Civic Hatchback Sport,must be seen and driven to witness it's immaculate physical and mechanical condition Featuring:- Apple/Android Car Play, Heated Seat's, Rear View camera, Steering Mounted Control's , Bluetooth, USB, Cruise Control,Sunroof, Alloywheels, Remote Engine Starter, Apple/Android Car play, Touch Screen and much more. At Openroad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail.Honda certified. Powertrain warranty covers 7-years/160000 km, Call our sales team to book an appointment for Private Viewing!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda

2017 Honda Civic Hat...
 23,523 KM
$23,475 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V LX 2...
 69,946 KM
$19,475 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 335i Coupe
 911,026 KM
$11,975 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Honda

OpenRoad Honda

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Send A Message