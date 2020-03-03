6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6
604-525-4667
+ taxes & licensing
This Gorgeous, locally-owned and meticulously dealer-serviced 1-owner, 2017 Honda Civic Sedan LX has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! ,this CRV comes complete with,Apple/Android car play,Heated Seat's, AM/FM/XM Radio,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,.To truly witness the impeccable condition this vehicle has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail.Honda certified. Call our sales team to book an appointment for Private Viewing!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6