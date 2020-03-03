Menu
2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT Rearview Camera Bluetooth,Apple/Androind Car Play.

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT Rearview Camera Bluetooth,Apple/Androind Car Play.

Location

OpenRoad Honda

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

$18,375

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,927KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4720119
  • Stock #: P9592
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F58HH022613
Exterior Colour
Lunar Silver Met
Interior Colour
Black Fabric
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This Gorgeous, locally-owned and meticulously dealer-serviced 1-owner, 2017 Honda Civic Sedan LX has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! ,this CRV comes complete with,Apple/Android car play,Heated Seat's, AM/FM/XM Radio,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,.To truly witness the impeccable condition this vehicle has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail.Honda certified. Call our sales team to book an appointment for Private Viewing!

