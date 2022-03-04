Menu
2017 Honda Civic

89,003 KM

$24,762

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Sedan Touring CVT

Sedan Touring CVT

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

+ taxes & licensing

89,003KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8537120
  • Stock #: AI6184A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F93HH109137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI6184A
  • Mileage 89,003 KM

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

