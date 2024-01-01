Menu
2017 Honda HR-V

90,523 KM

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD CVT

2017 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD CVT

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,523KM
VIN 3CZRU5H39HM101015

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA01015
  Mileage 90,523 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2017 Honda HR-V