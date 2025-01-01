Menu
Account
Sign In
-126,563km -BC local -3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -9 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear climate control -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Heated power front seats -Driver power adjustable lumbar -Heated 2nd row seats -3rd row seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Sunroof -Projector low beams -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2017 Honda Pilot

126,563 KM

Details Description

$26,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Pilot

V6 EXL NAVI 6AT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12380985

2017 Honda Pilot

V6 EXL NAVI 6AT AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12380985
  2. 12380985
  3. 12380985
  4. 12380985
  5. 12380985
  6. 12380985
  7. 12380985
  8. 12380985
  9. 12380985
  10. 12380985
  11. 12380985
  12. 12380985
  13. 12380985
  14. 12380985
  15. 12380985
  16. 12380985
  17. 12380985
  18. 12380985
  19. 12380985
  20. 12380985
  21. 12380985
  22. 12380985
  23. 12380985
  24. 12380985
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,563KM
VIN 5FNYF6H74HB506000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA06000
  • Mileage 126,563 KM

Vehicle Description

-126,563km -BC local -3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -9 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear climate control -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Heated power front seats -Driver power adjustable lumbar -Heated 2nd row seats -3rd row seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Sunroof -Projector low beams -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 LX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 LX CVT 177,318 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium 13,730 KM $49,980 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD 12,701 KM $31,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Pilot