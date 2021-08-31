+ taxes & licensing
604-525-4667
6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6
2017 Honda Pilot EXL with Navigation in Lunar Silver Metallic Paint and Gray Leather interior is a Local, One Owner Trade in that has been serviced here since new. Features include a 280 horsepower 3.5-litre 24-valve Direct Injection SOHC i-VTEC® V6 engine, Navigation, Multi-Angle RearView Camera, Power Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start, Remote Engine Start, Honda LaneWatch™ blind spot display, LED daytime running lights, Mirror-integrated LED turn signal indicators, HomeLink® remote system, Power tailgate, 225-watt AM/FM/CD audio system with MP3/Windows Media® Audio playback capability and 7 speakers including subwoofer, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning system, Lane Departure Warning system, Road Departure Mitigation system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Alloy Wheels and so much more! This Honda Pilot has been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. As a Honda Certified Vehicle, you get a 3-month SiriusXM select plan and a 7 Year/160,000 km limited powertrain warranty from the original registration date. You also get a membership to http://www.myhonda.ca and you can upgrade to a Honda Plus Comprehensive Warranty at a reduced price along with preferred financing rates through Honda Financial Services. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing!
