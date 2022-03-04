$18,378 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 8 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8495460

8495460 Stock #: 228001B

228001B VIN: KMHD84LF3HU306384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 228001B

Mileage 55,853 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features EL64AF20AL00

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.