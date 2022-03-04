Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

55,853 KM

Details Features

$18,378

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,378

+ taxes & licensing

Metrotown Mazda

604-433-7779

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan SE

Location

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

604-433-7779

  1. 8495460
  2. 8495460
  3. 8495460
  4. 8495460
  5. 8495460
  6. 8495460
  7. 8495460
  8. 8495460
  9. 8495460
  10. 8495460
  11. 8495460
  12. 8495460
  13. 8495460
  14. 8495460
Contact Seller

$18,378

+ taxes & licensing

55,853KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8495460
  • Stock #: 228001B
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3HU306384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 228001B
  • Mileage 55,853 KM

Vehicle Features

EL64AF20AL00

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metrotown Mazda

2016 Subaru Impreza ...
 86,419 KM
$22,378 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 95,770 KM
$16,378 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 31,576 KM
$37,378 + tax & lic

Email Metrotown Mazda

Metrotown Mazda

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

Call Dealer

604-433-XXXX

(click to show)

604-433-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory