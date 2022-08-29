Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

81,405 KM

Details Description

$18,647

+ tax & licensing
$18,647

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Sedan GL

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$18,647

+ taxes & licensing

81,405KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9154336
  • Stock #: 18UTNA39841
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5HU339841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Marina Blue (Met)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,405 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

