Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Hx220l

0 KM

Details Description Features

$98,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$98,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Hx220l

2017 Hyundai Hx220l

Steel Tracked Excavator Diesel No bucket

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Hx220l

Steel Tracked Excavator Diesel No bucket

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6640223
  2. 6640223
  3. 6640223
  4. 6640223
  5. 6640223
  6. 6640223
  7. 6640223
  8. 6640223
  9. 6640223
  10. 6640223
  11. 6640223
  12. 6640223
  13. 6640223
  14. 6640223
  15. 6640223
  16. 6640223
  17. 6640223
  18. 6640223
  19. 6640223
  20. 6640223
  21. 6640223
  22. 6640223
  23. 6640223
  24. 6640223
  25. 6640223
Contact Seller

$98,000

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6640223
  • Stock #: BC0033403
  • VIN: HHKHK601PH0000417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Hx220l Steel Tracked Excavator Diesel No bucket, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. $98,000.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $98,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

AM/FM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2017 Hyundai Hx220l ...
 0 KM
$98,000 + tax & lic
2007 GMC 5500 C 25 P...
 473,054 KM
$5,250 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-750 Xl S...
 133,349 KM
$37,780 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory