2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

122,100 KM

$16,862

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Luxury 6 Pass

12128817

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Luxury 6 Pass

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$16,862

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,100KM
VIN KM8SNDHF3HU194503

  • Exterior Colour Java Espresso
  • Interior Colour Leather - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA94503
  • Mileage 122,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe