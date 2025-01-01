$16,862+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL AWD Luxury 6 Pass
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL AWD Luxury 6 Pass
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$16,862
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,100KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8SNDHF3HU194503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Java Espresso
- Interior Colour Leather - Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA94503
- Mileage 122,100 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 Coupe 17,500 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD 31,300 KM $43,588 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 18,950 KM $51,885 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,862
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe