2017 Infiniti Q50

123,050 KM

Details

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport 400 AWD

12551090

2017 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport 400 AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,050KM
VIN JN1FV7ARXHM871948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA71948
  • Mileage 123,050 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

