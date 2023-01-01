2017 Infiniti Q60

$39,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10124508

10124508 Stock #: 8UTNA01066

8UTNA01066 VIN: JN1FV7EL7HM701066

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA01066

Mileage 57,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.