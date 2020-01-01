+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
This local, low mileage 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD with one owner and no accidents is ready to take 7 passengers on their next BC adventure! The Infiniti brand offers exceptionally luxurious ride, features, fit and finish while at the same time being known for its famous Japanese reliability. It's a great large-sized family SUV that seats 7 and still has room for a weekend road trip to Whistler. Its All-Wheel drive system ensures you grip the road in any weather any time of year. Its signature sounding 3.5L V6 is no slouch with a powerful 295 horsepower and 270 ft-lb of torque. Features include navigation, Bluetooth, heated front & rear seats, cooled front seats, multi-zone automatic climate, 360 degree surround-view back-up camera, multi-function heated steering wheel, keyless go, power heated mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power trunk, power memory driver’s seat, adjustable drive modes (snow/eco/sport), a tow hitch, rear entertainment, a sunroof and more! One test drive is all it takes to love this QX60. Why buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary? Our OpenRoad Certified Program includes; a 150-Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
