2017 Infiniti QX60

78,500 KM

Details

$31,394

+ tax & licensing
$31,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Infiniti QX60

2017 Infiniti QX60

AWD

2017 Infiniti QX60

AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$31,394

+ taxes & licensing

78,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7241309
  • Stock #: P4834
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM0HC508691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 78,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Designed to accommodate a busy life, the 2017 QX60 AWD fuses luxury with everyday purpose. Take advantage of true seven passenger capability, with room to pack everything you need. From its stylish exterior to its refined interior cabin, there's elegance in each detail. With an impressive 3.5L V6 at the heart of it all, delivering 295HP and 270 lb-ft of torque! The AWD system will turn those Snowy Winter drives into a walk in the park. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, steering wheel controls, back-up and 360-top view camera, Navigation, heated and powered front seats, foldable third row seats and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

