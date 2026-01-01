Menu
This 2017 International Durastar 4300 water tanker truck is equipped with a 2,000-gallon (7,570-litre) LW2000 WT water tank and is powered by a 6.7L Cummins diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission. Configured with air brakes and a PTO-driven tanker system, it also features cruise control, air conditioning, an air-assisted driver seat, battery disconnect switch, AM/FM radio, and Motorola radio. With a durable commercial configuration and overall dimensions of approximately 22 ft 7 in long, 8 ft 1 in wide, and 9 ft 1 in high, this unit is well suited for municipal, construction, dust control, or industrial water transport applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $97,770.00 plus $375 processing fee, $98,145.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 International 4300

48,214 KM

$97,770

+ taxes & licensing
2017 International 4300

2,000 Gallon Water Tanker Truck

13507026

2017 International 4300

2,000 Gallon Water Tanker Truck

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$97,770

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,214KM
VIN 1HTMMMMN8HH477908

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,214 KM

This 2017 International Durastar 4300 water tanker truck is equipped with a 2,000-gallon (7,570-litre) LW2000 WT water tank and is powered by a 6.7L Cummins diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission. Configured with air brakes and a PTO-driven tanker system, it also features cruise control, air conditioning, an air-assisted driver seat, battery disconnect switch, AM/FM radio, and Motorola radio. With a durable commercial configuration and overall dimensions of approximately 22 ft 7 in long, 8 ft 1 in wide, and 9 ft 1 in high, this unit is well suited for municipal, construction, dust control, or industrial water transport applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $97,770.00 plus $375 processing fee, $98,145.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 International 4300