Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 261,016 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Isuzu NPR HD Cab & Chassis, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. GVWR 6,577 KG / 14,500 LBS. Back of the cab to the center of the rear wheel is 114 Inches. Back of the cab to the end of the frame is 158 Inches. Certification and decal valid until July 2026. $17,770.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,145.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
604-522-7376