Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Isuzu NPR HD Cab & Chassis, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. GVWR 6,577 KG / 14,500 LBS. Back of the cab to the center of the rear wheel is 114 Inches. Back of the cab to the end of the frame is 158 Inches. Certification and decal valid until July 2026. $17,770.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,145.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Isuzu NPR

261,016 KM

Details Description Features

$17,770

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Isuzu NPR

HD Cab & Chassis

Watch This Vehicle
12881390

2017 Isuzu NPR

HD Cab & Chassis

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12881390
  2. 12881390
  3. 12881390
  4. 12881390
  5. 12881390
  6. 12881390
  7. 12881390
  8. 12881390
  9. 12881390
  10. 12881390
  11. 12881390
  12. 12881390
  13. 12881390
  14. 12881390
  15. 12881390
  16. 12881390
  17. 12881390
  18. 12881390
  19. 12881390
  20. 12881390
  21. 12881390
  22. 12881390
  23. 12881390
  24. 12881390
  25. 12881390
  26. 12881390
  27. 12881390
  28. 12881390
  29. 12881390
  30. 12881390
  31. 12881390
  32. 12881390
  33. 12881390
  34. 12881390
  35. 12881390
  36. 12881390
  37. 12881390
  38. 12881390
  39. 12881390
  40. 12881390
  41. 12881390
  42. 12881390
  43. 12881390
  44. 12881390
  45. 12881390
  46. 12881390
  47. 12881390
  48. 12881390
  49. 12881390
  50. 12881390
  51. 12881390
Contact Seller

$17,770

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
261,016KM
VIN 54DC4W1BXHS805388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 261,016 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Isuzu NPR HD Cab & Chassis, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. GVWR 6,577 KG / 14,500 LBS. Back of the cab to the center of the rear wheel is 114 Inches. Back of the cab to the end of the frame is 158 Inches. Certification and decal valid until July 2026. $17,770.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,145.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

ABS Brakes

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2025 AGT Industrial Mini Excavator MX 15-Z Gas Engine (New) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2025 AGT Industrial Mini Excavator MX 15-Z Gas Engine (New) 0 $9,970 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Charger Police Ex Police for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Dodge Charger Police Ex Police 364,097 KM $7,750 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van Ladder Rack rear shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2009 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van Ladder Rack rear shelving 194,829 KM $13,620 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,770

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Isuzu NPR