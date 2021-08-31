Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jayco Jay Series Sport 10SD

0 KM

Details Description

$11,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Jayco Jay Series Sport 10SD

2017 Jayco Jay Series Sport 10SD

Pop Up Tent Trailer

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jayco Jay Series Sport 10SD

Pop Up Tent Trailer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7919478
  2. 7919478
  3. 7919478
  4. 7919478
  5. 7919478
  6. 7919478
  7. 7919478
  8. 7919478
  9. 7919478
  10. 7919478
  11. 7919478
  12. 7919478
  13. 7919478
  14. 7919478
  15. 7919478
  16. 7919478
  17. 7919478
  18. 7919478
  19. 7919478
  20. 7919478
  21. 7919478
  22. 7919478
  23. 7919478
  24. 7919478
  25. 7919478
  26. 7919478
  27. 7919478
  28. 7919478
  29. 7919478
  30. 7919478
  31. 7919478
  32. 7919478
  33. 7919478
  34. 7919478
  35. 7919478
  36. 7919478
  37. 7919478
  38. 7919478
  39. 7919478
  40. 7919478
  41. 7919478
  42. 7919478
  43. 7919478
  44. 7919478
  45. 7919478
  46. 7919478
  47. 7919478
  48. 7919478
  49. 7919478
  50. 7919478
Contact Seller

$11,870

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7919478
  • Stock #: BC0034406
  • VIN: 1UJAJ0AEXH12Y0060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jayco Jay Series Sport 10SD Pop Up Tent Trailer, sleeps six, folding table, sink, 2 burner propane stove, mini fridge, white exterior, beige interior, cloth. $11,870.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $12,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2008 Chevrolet Expre...
 174,523 KM
$12,750 + tax & lic
2009 Isuzu NPR 16 Fo...
 174,614 KM
$31,840 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Econoline ...
 145,845 KM
$20,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory