$24,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,333 KM
Vehicle Description
PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS
Test Drive Today!
WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?
- An unmatched vehicle purchasing experience that puts YOU FIRST!
- Exceeding customer expectations since 1963, with a history of loyalty and community trust.
- 4.7-star Google rating, backed by over 1,500 customer reviews.
- Enjoy our 30-day (or 2,500 km) vehicle exchange policy for added peace of mind.
- Every vehicle undergoes a thorough 150-point inspection for your safety.
- CARFAX reports provide a complete vehicle service history—buy with confidence!
- We welcome vehicle trades and guarantee the best price.
- Experience upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency at every step.
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates, regardless of your credit status!
- Our multilingual staff speaks many languages to assist you better.
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with an onsite restaurant, in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Call Dealer
604-291-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-291-2266